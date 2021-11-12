When we think about archaeologists sifting through dirt, we usually picture them digging up antiquities in some distant locale that’s far removed from the tourist track. But there are plenty of artifacts waiting to be discovered under our own feet, a fact that was underscored last weekend in Washington. Members of the Washington County Historical Society and volunteers from Mon-Yough Chapter 3 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology started an excavation project on a property on East Maiden Street, and it didn’t take long before they uncovered coins that are most likely Spanish and date to the 1600s. Buttons and bits of pottery were also found. The items will become part of the collection of the historical society. This makes you wonder what other treasures are not too far beneath our feet throughout all of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Anyone who was under the impression that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was particularly brainy or thoughtful because he had been a guest host of “Jeopardy!” has gotten a rude awakening over the last couple of weeks. Rodgers came down with COVID-19 after not getting vaccinated and lying about his vaccination status. Rodgers compounded his problems by making pronouncements like the following: “If the vaccine is so good, then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID and unfortunately dying from COVID?” Of course, the vaccines don’t guarantee you won’t catch COVID, only that the odds go down dramatically that you will suffer severe illness and death. The vaccines will keep you out of the hospital and keep you alive. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Terry Bradshaw denounced Rodgers for his dishonesty and self-centeredness, saying, “I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.” He’s not the only one who should be.
Considering that the country’s infrastructure almost always gets near-failing grades from the American Society of Civil Engineers, it should come as a relief that the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package last week. The investment will not make our roads, bridges, pipes and ports top-of-the-line overnight, but it will be a big help. Also important is the $65 billion that is being invested in broadband, so prices will go down and faster internet service will be available for businesses and families in underserved areas. Having internet service that is fast and reliable could go a long way toward helping local economies that have been losing out in the digital age.
Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate? According to the conservative website the Washington Free Beacon, celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz is considering seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey on Capitol Hill. The website reported this week that Oz “has begun hiring staff and reaching out to potential allies, according to influential Republicans familiar with his plans. It is unclear when he is planning an official announcement.” There are two reasons to look askance at this: Oz has not a whit of experience in politics; and his ties to Pennsylvania are pretty tenuous. He was born in Cleveland, raised in Delaware and has been calling New Jersey home. According to the Free Beacon, there’s no evidence that he even owns property in the commonwealth. He attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania years ago, but that seems to be the only connection. Voters would be better off casting a ballot for someone who has paid their dues and, most importantly, is actually a resident of the state.