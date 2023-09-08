HIT: The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is returning to the area this weekend and will include a 9/11 memorial wall to pay tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The exhibit will be arriving today at Brownsville Area High School and will open free to the public starting tomorrow. The Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee, hosting the display, opted to time the visit to coincide with the anniversary of the terror attacks, and is planning a ceremony for 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Monday, and a closing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The committee brought the exhibit to the same location two years ago. “We don’t know how many attended, but we had a very good turnout,” said Eadi Zetty, secretary of the honor roll committee. “The high school campus is level, there’s plenty of access and plenty of parking.”

