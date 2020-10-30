In the face of a pandemic that is worsening across the country – Pennsylvania reported its largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases this week – President Trump has insisted on holding campaign rallies that have large crowds bunched together, with many of those in attendance not wearing masks. The campaign has largely ignored the warnings of public health officials about the risks the rallies pose to those who attend, and the risks to the larger community. Moreover, there’s not a whole lot of evidence that the rallies actually make a difference in moving voters one way or another. Alan Abramowitz, a political science professor at Emory University, told Bloomberg that Trump rallies in the 2016 and 2018 election cycles didn’t “move the needle” that much, according to his research, and he expects the same result this time around. In fact, many observers believe that the rallies are counterproductive to the goals of the Trump campaign, and feed the narrative that the president is oblivious to the pandemic’s impact on everyday Americans.
We’re constantly warned that what we post on social media can come back to haunt us, and perhaps no one has more thoroughly learned that lesson than Josiah Kostek, a 36-year-old Oil City resident. Kostek took Giant Eagle to court, claiming the policy of having customers wear face coverings at all the company’s stores violated his rights. He further claimed he had a disability, but a federal judge swatted away the suit. A Facebook post from Kostek proclaiming he was in “excellent health” probably didn’t help his case, nor did a post where he stated, “I do what the hell I want ... I’m not wearing a mask and I’m not social distancing. This is my country and I’m a free man.”
When the pandemic first hit in the spring, many forecasters predicted economic peril for households across the country. And, yes, 8 million Americans have slipped into poverty this year, and unemployment remains stubbornly high. But, according to a story in the The New York Times this week, many consumers have been stashing money away, paying off debts, putting off big purchases and avoiding indulgences like vacations. Some lenders have also deferred loan payments. Unfortunately, it looks like the pandemic will be part of all our lives for several more months, and it remains to be seen if the economic pain will deepen as it continues. For now, though, let’s be glad that many Americans are using their time at home to get their financial houses in order.
Halloween is Saturday, and, despite the pandemic, many communities are allowing trick-or-treating. Every year, it’s wise for drivers to be particularly vigilant on that night, and that remains the case this year. But we also hope that children who are participating and households that choose to pass out treats are careful this year. Group sizes should be limited, social distancing should be observed, and masks should be worn. For the trick-or-treaters, the latter shouldn’t be a problem.