Serving time in a prison or jail is meant to punish, but it should also provide a means for rehabilitation, so that when sentences are completed, inmates can re-enter society and become productive citizens. Select inmates at Washington County’s jail are learning skills and helping others through their participation in the “Furlough Into Service,” or FITS program. It consists of nine inmates who have been jailed for relatively minor offenses, and have less than a year to serve on their sentences. They’ve helped on projects at Canonsburg Park, the PONY fields in Washington, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum and other locations. Scott Becker, the Trolley Museum’s director, said, “We try to do projects where they can learn skills so they can get work when they’re no longer incarcerated. I think that’s really important. I hope it continues. I think it’s a wonderful program for everyone concerned.”

