Gov. Tom Wolf revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. “As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.” As cases of the virus continue to mount throughout the state and nation, Wolf reminded residents to remain vigilant, and his words bear repeating: Wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing and, “most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”
Margaret Keenan gave the world a glimmer of hope this week by becoming the first person to be inoculated against COVID-19 as the United Kingdom began dispensing initial doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. After receiving the first of two doses Tuesday, the grandmother from Coventry, England, who turns 91 next week, said, “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” according to a statement released by the UK’s National Health Service. A very good birthday gift, indeed.
Kudos to Houston artist Mary Brubaker, who was featured Sunday in an Observer-Reporter series highlighting acts of kindness by community members. Brubaker saw a Facebook post last month requesting small gifts for residents confined by COVID-19 to Premier Washington Health Center in Chartiers Township and decided to make them Christmas ornaments. “It’s something for them to enjoy and put on their wall,” Brubaker said. “You look at and know that somebody cares. It’s a touchable love.”
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and many businesses, agencies and organizations and individuals worked together to coordinate the very successful “Reverse Christmas Parade” last Saturday at the county fairgrounds. About 225 vehicles drove through the fairgrounds to enjoy 30 stationary displays and floats, all of which nicely captured the Christmas spirit. And once again, those who attended were delighted at the sight of Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to excited children. In all of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, we commend the many creative and innovative folks who worked diligently and tirelessly to provide this opportunity for residents to still find some normalcy during the holiday season.