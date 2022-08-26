In terms of sheer politics, forgiving student loan debt doesn’t appear to hold any winning options for President Biden. Progressives have called for all debt to be canceled, while opponents of any debt cancellation contend that students should fulfill their obligations and pay off their loans to the last penny. They also say loan cancellation is unfair to folks who have not attended a college or university. Biden took a middle path this week, by announcing the forgiveness of $10,000 in debt per borrower making $125,000 or under, and the continued suspension of payments until the end of the year. With the cost of getting a postsecondary education far outpacing inflation, this will offer a boost to borrowers who are trying to purchase houses or vehicles, start families, or otherwise get going with their lives. In the meantime, more steps need to be taken to lower college costs.

