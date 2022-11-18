When a murder happens and a suspect is captured, officials typically make the name of both the suspect and the victim a matter of public record. And they do so promptly. But authorities in Westmoreland County have been unusually reluctant to release the name of a man who was killed in the parking lot of the Rostraver Square strip mall near Belle Vernon almost two weeks ago. The name of the victim, 49-year-old Boyke Budiarachman, was identified only through social media posts memorializing him, and the suspect arrested in his killing, 55-year-old Keven Van Lam, was uncovered by a staff writer for the Observer-Reporter because his name is on an order sealing the case. The charges Lam is facing and other details of the case have been kept out of public view. Why all the secrecy? The bare bones of the case should be a matter of public record as a matter of course. Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said that “there are some basic things that should be made public,” and Westmoreland County officials have not done their job in this regard.

