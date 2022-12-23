Today is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, one of the greatest plays in NFL history – maybe the greatest of all – and a play that needs no explanation in this region since it’s become such a part of Pittsburgh lore. The celebrations that had been planned for this weekend will be bittersweet, though, with the unexpected death on Wednesday of Franco Harris. The Immaculate Reception defined Harris’s career. Perhaps not unexpectedly, it was in the first sentence of his New York Times obituary. But there was more to Harris than just that one play or the entirety of his football career. In the decades after his gridiron heroics ended, he settled in Pittsburgh, started a successful bakery and fitness gear brand, involved himself in philanthropic endeavors and was a regular presence at community events. Following Harris’s death, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he was “a great man off the field whose kindness and generosity was felt by many.” You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who would disagree with that sentiment.
