MISS: The Kalamazoo City Commission in Michigan got quite a bit more than it bargained for when it had an online meeting this week. At the point in the meeting when the public was allowed to make comments, a horde of viewers started making remarks laced with profanity, that were racist and sexist and, in the words of Mayor David Anderson, “pretty profoundly inappropriate and unfriendly to say the least.” He also observed that “unlike when you’re in the city commission chambers, you can be totally anonymous.” Sure, most of us have been confined to our homes for a couple of weeks now, but it’s hard to believe these folks couldn’t have found something more constructive to do with their time. Make face masks, binge watch a TV series, anything other than be surly and obnoxious in a public forum.
MISS: President Trump’s most fervent followers believe he possesses smarts and negotiating skills that are unparalleled, but we’re guessing that he’s not a terribly good card player. The reason? He keeps showing his hand. In a recent interview on Fox News, Trump said he opposed measures to make voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic because, in his estimation, he and his allies would stand a decent chance of losing. Trump called same-day registration, early voting, and vote-by-mail initiatives “crazy,” and explained, “They had things, levels of voting, that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” If Trump believes in the power of his leadership, and Republicans believe in the power of their ideas, they shouldn’t fear any voters.
HIT: That we are in an unprecedented moment is obvious. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the coronavirus has posed the greatest test humanity has faced since World War II. We got through World War II, and we will get through this moment. And, like World War II, our journey through this passage will be made easier by acts of altruism, both large and small. Individuals in Washington and Greene counties and elsewhere are making face masks to donate to first responders and medical professionals who need them. Other organizations have donated masks they are not using because construction or renovation projects have been put on hold. Some Girl Scout troops have donated cookies to area hospitals. Let’s hope this spirit of kindness and compassion doesn’t flag as this crisis wears on.
HIT: Baseball fans are starting to wonder if there will even be a season this year, as the number of coronavirus cases across the United States and Canada continues to rise. A start to play in mid-May had been discussed, but that is beginning to seem unlikely. One idea that has been tossed around is playing games once the situation has started to improve, but playing them at neutral sites, without fans in the stands. This is worth considering, but should only be done if it poses no danger to teams and if no travel bans are in place at that point. Baseball would be good for our souls at this point, but only if it can be played safely.