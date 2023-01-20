Earlier this month, officials in Lycoming County gave in to requests by supporters of former President Donald Trump to conduct a hand recount of all the 60,000 ballots cast in the county in the 2020 presidential election. Trump took close to 70% of the vote in the county, but his election-denying followers in Lycoming have insisted for the last two years that nefarious doings must have been afoot. The New York Times reported that the recount was carried out by 28 employees over three days, totaling 560 work hours. Was fraud uncovered? Not at all. Exactly eight votes shifted into Trump’s column, raising his total by one one-hundredth of a percent. Still, the true believers who insist that Trump was robbed of the presidency are carrying on, filing requests to see every application that was made for a mail ballot, and copies of every ballot that was cast. Forest Lehman, the county’s elections director, characterized it as “a needless bonfire of time, money and common sense,” and further called all the records requests “crazy,” adding, “You can quote me. They are insane.” With the 2024 presidential election cycle coming quickly into view, isn’t it well past time for 2020 election deniers to finally give it a rest?
