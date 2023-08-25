HIT: This region was once heavily populated by immigrants who came here to work in mines and industry and build a better life for themselves and their families. Immigrants are once again arriving, this time in the Charleroi area, which has seen an influx of new arrivals in recent years. They have been coming from Haiti, South America, China and Africa, often to escape violence and persecution. A story in the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard last weekend detailed the work the Charleroi Area School District has undertaken to make students from immigrant families feel welcome and help them learn. Among other things, it has taken on three English Language-Learner (ELL) teachers, has social workers and counselors working with students and families and is encouraging immigrant students to participate in clubs, sports and extracurricular activities. All told, 7% of the students in the Charleroi Area School District are English-Language Learners, the most in any school district across Washington, Greene or Fayette counties, and Superintendent Ed Zelich explained, “We truly embrace the opportunity. We believe diversity has now become our superpower in the learning community.” He also pointed out that the arrival of immigrants has boosted the local economy and given the district a stable number of students. He said they are “great people, hard-working people” who want “safe, inclusive and equitable opportunities for their children.”
