MISS: Back in 1958, Johnny Cash released the song “Don’t Take Your Guns to Town.” If the Man in Black were still here, he might want to amend that to, “Don’t Take your Guns to Town or to the Airport.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported this week that 2023 could see a record-breaking number of firearms seized at security checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport. So far, 22 have been confiscated from carry-on baggage this year. And Pittsburgh is not alone – last year, more than 6,000 guns were seized at airports around the country. On Monday, a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets was taken from a Canonsburg man at one of the airport’s checkpoints. Apparently the most common excuse is simple forgetfulness, but a mistake like that could be costly – fines can go as high as $15,000. The best advice, if you own a gun and want to bring it with you on your trip, is to put it in a checked bag, in a case and unloaded. That’s the responsible thing to do, and it will help speed you on your journey and spare you a steep fine.

