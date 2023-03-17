Last week, we noted that James Roman, Washington County’s register of wills, seems to have a penchant for drama, and he has not disappointed. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to his office in the county courthouse last Friday after he allegedly threatened an employee and asked if the employee wanted to fight. The employee, who asked not to be publicly identified, is apparently not the only county worker who has complained about Roman’s conduct. Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said that some have expressed “concerns for their safety.” She also noted, however, that there is little that can be done about Roman because he is an elected official. Keep in mind that Roman also recently had to be subpoenaed by the county controller to turn over documents for an audit, the first time that has had to be done in at least 30 years. If the allegations that Roman threatened an underling are true and he worked in the private sector, there is little doubt he would be shown the door promptly. Alas, it will be up to the voters of Washington County to make that call.
