The White House this week detailed plans to get COVID-19 shots into the arms of youngsters ages 5 to 11, which will curb infections in children and reduce the spread of the virus to vulnerable adults. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin shipping within hours of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nov. 2-3 advisory meeting, when federal regulators are expected to give formal approval to the shot for younger children. More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to give the shots, in addition to the tens of thousands of retail pharmacies that are already giving them to adults.
Decades in the making, the long-awaited Southern Beltway finally opened to traffic last week. The $900 million toll road that took seven years to build opened with all exits accessible except for two ramps at the interchange with Interstate 79, which should be ready by Memorial Day. The highway carries traffic from near I-79’s Southpointe exit to the six-mile Findlay Connector that leads directly to Pittsburgh International Airport. The new toll road and Findlay Connector will merge onto the Beaver Valley Expressway along Interstate 376, offering a 72-mile highway from I-79 near Southpointe to Interstate 80 in Mercer County. “This day has been decades in the making,” state Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said at the ribbon cutting. “We don’t see any brand-new highways anymore.”
Legislation addressing the dwindling number of certified teachers in Pennsylvania has received unanimous support in the state Senate and is being welcomed by area school administrators. Senate Bill 224, co-sponsored by Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, simplifies the process for out-of-state teachers to obtain certification in Pennsylvania. “The current teacher certification system creates a huge barrier for new state residents who want to share their talents and knowledge with the leaders of tomorrow, yet our schools are in dire need of experienced teachers,” Bartolotta said. “This bill would provide a pathway to permit new residents who have experience to fill that need.” Since 2010, the number of newly issued in-state teaching certifications has dropped by 66%, according to the state Department of Education. “Anything we can do to recruit more people into the classroom, I’m in favor of,” said Dr. Edward Zelich, superintendent of the Charleroi Area School District. “It is a huge issue.”
People who suffer from hearing loss may soon be able to buy a hearing aid without a prescription and at a lower cost. The Food and Drug Administration revealed a plan this week that would cut the red tape requiring hearing exams and a prescription for those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. The proposal would enable consumers to purchase devices online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. Ultimately, the action would spur competition and drive down prices of the devices, which can cost upwards of $5,000. The FDA is taking comments on the proposal for 90 days before finalizing rules.