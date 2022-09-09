Last week, the Lungs at Work nonprofit clinic in Waterdam Plaza in McMurray received some ink, thanks to a visit from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. He was there to see how the clinic lends a hand to former miners who have black lung disease, and also to promote legislation that would, among other things, ensure that miners’ benefits are not eroded by inflation and they have access to legal representation. Lungs at Work deserves the moment in the spotlight Casey’s visit provided. It’s the only free-standing black lung clinic in the country, and the staff at the facility carry out essential diagnostic work and medical care. They also help miners file disability claims when they are found to have black lung, which scars the lungs and slowly takes away the ability to breathe. Casey pointed out that miners helped power American prosperity over many decades, and those who have black lung should be given the care they deserve.

