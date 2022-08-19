The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is getting closer to opening a welcome and education center on its property across from the Washington County Fairgrounds. On Monday, a “topping off” ceremony was held to mark the final steel beam being put in place. The 21,000-square-foot center is expected to open next summer, and will have classroom space, interactive exhibits and more. It will be a sterling addition to the museum and a benefit to the whole community – it will add $10 million to the region’s economy, according to the Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh. This summer is rapidly coming to an end, but the opening of the Trolley Museum’s welcome and education center gives us all something to look forward to for next summer.

