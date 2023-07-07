MISS: It’s summer, and that means a lot of people are heading out to concerts. There’s a lot of pent-up demand given the way COVID-19 upended the live music industry between 2020 and 2022. But there are worrying signs that some concertgoers forgot how to behave in all the months they were sequestered at home. According to the Associated Press, there have been a number of incidents recently where artists have been struck by objects being hurled from the audience. Phones, bracelets and water bottles are among the items that musicians have had to dodge. At a Pink concert, one woman threw her mother’s ashes onto the stage, leaving the understandably flabbergasted singer to remark, “I don’t know how to feel about this.” It’s one thing for fans to show devotion, but it’s quite another to endanger the artists they admire by engaging in boorish and dangerous behavior. Morgan Milardo, managing director of the Berklee Popular Music Institute in Boston, explained, “Everyone in attendance at a concert is responsible for keeping one another safe. Concerts are supposed to offer a community where folks can come together to share in the magic of live music, not have to worry about a chicken nugget hitting them in the eyeball.”
