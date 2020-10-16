Business and political leaders in the Pittsburgh region are always trying to sell the area to outsiders, hoping that talented people born and raised elsewhere will be interested in moving here and staying for a while. Those efforts were certainly undercut by one shopper in an Aldi store in Forest Hills last weekend. In an incident that has received international attention, the shopper accosted Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, calling her the N-word. She also said Fetterman, a native of Brazil, did not “belong” here as Pennsylvania’s second lady was buying golden kiwis. The shopper kept up the tirade even as Fetterman got in her vehicle and sped away. Of course, Fetterman, a U.S. citizen since 2009, has as much a right to be here as any native-born resident, and a right to shop in peace without being subjected to racist bile. We all need to show the outside world that we are better than that shopper.
As if any additional rancor were needed in this election season, a couple of weeks ago Republicans in the Legislature were considering the establishment of an “election integrity” committee that would have had the power to review and investigate the vote in the November election. Democrats said it was an attempt to sow confusion and distrust in the electoral process, and Republicans, in turn, accused Democrats of distorting its purpose, denying it was an attempt to interfere in the election. The idea, thankfully, has been dropped. According to Spotlight PA, some Republicans became wary of the proposal. State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Aleppo, said the committee’s purpose seemed “unclear and undefined.” Pennsylvania has been managing elections without undue incident for a couple of centuries. There’s no need for legislators to step in now.
Pittsburgh jazz enthusiasts have long been familiar with Harold Betters, who gained the nickname of “Mr. Trombone” and was a fixture of clubs throughout the region. A native of Connellsville in Fayette County, he stayed there through most of his life and died there last Sunday at 92. Betters didn’t take to life on the road, but he still won widespread recognition for his musicianship and had quite a few tales to tell, having played with the likes of Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Max Roach and Sonny Rollins. Connellsville’s bandshell in East Park is named for him, and it’s an honor that’s well-deserved.
The State System of Higher Education is moving forward with a plan that would merge California University of Pennsylvania with Edinboro and Clarion universities in the face of budget cuts and declining enrollment. Proponents of the plan say it would benefit students and also give a boost to programs deemed “at-risk,” such as art, history and the social sciences. Part of the reason those programs are likely “at-risk” is because some students and their parents believe that majoring in the liberal arts is not a path to a secure, well-paying job. Actually, though, several studies have shown liberal arts majors do just fine in the job market and have skills that employers prize, such as versatility and broad learning. If students feel drawn to studying something like history, they should pursue it, not run from it.