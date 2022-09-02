Biscuits and sweet tea are in no danger of being displaced on the menu at Cracker Barrel outlets, but the proprietors of the fast casual restaurant chain are looking at serving a limited number of alcoholic beverages at their locations, and had hoped to make the restaurant at Trinity Point one of the first in Pennsylvania. However, supervisors in South Strabane threw cold water on the plan by voting down the restaurant’s request for a liquor license. The objections of three supervisors mostly rested on the belief that Cracker Barrel is a “family” restaurant, the kind of place where you can tuck into some chicken and mashed potatoes on a Sunday. Supervisor Richard Luketich said “a lot of older people in the community” go to restaurants like Cracker Barrel and was aghast at the idea that beer would be available for purchase after church. But Cracker Barrel officials were adamant that they were not going to transform the restaurant into another sports bar. Odds are, most area residents who eat at Cracker Barrel wouldn’t mind seeing select alcoholic beverages on the menu, and if they don’t want them, they won’t purchase them. And, let’s be honest, is anyone looking to get roaring drunk going to stop at Cracker Barrel? Why should Cracker Barrel be prevented from getting a liquor license based on South Strabane supervisors’ vision of what the restaurant should be?

