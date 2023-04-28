HIT: At the outset of this year’s Major League Baseball season, most prognosticators forecast that the Pittsburgh Pirates would do better this time around than the last couple of 100-loss seasons, but that they would still end up with more losses than wins, and come nowhere near the top of the National League’s Central division. That, of course, could still be the case – there are still five months of baseball left to play – but the Pirates have gotten the season off to a rousing start. At the start of this week, they held the second-best record in baseball, after the Tampa Bay Rays, and were on a seven-game winning streak. The team was still impressive in a Tuesday night loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the game that brought the winning streak to an end. As Zachary D. Rymer put it on the website Bleacher Report, “It’s a good time to be a Pirates fan.”

