The plumes of black smoke rising seemingly without end from derailed railroad cars this week in East Palestine, Ohio, were surely extraordinarily frightening for residents of that community, as well as residents who lived just over the state line in Beaver County. They will probably always think twice about every train they see for the rest of their days. But the reality is that transporting hazardous materials by train is still safer than the alternatives. The Federal Railroad Administration has noted that the overwhelming majority of hazardous materials being carried by rail arrive safely at their destination, and that between 1994 and 2005, 14 people were killed due to hazardous materials released in railroad accidents compared to 116 people killed in highway accidents where hazardous materials were released. An investigation will have to be carried out on what happened in East Palestine, of course, but we can remain reasonably confident in the safety of the trains that travel across the landscape.
