In the works for more than two years and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington had its first Pride festival last weekend, and from all indications it was a success. Residents of Washington County and elsewhere came to the city to celebrate diversity and acceptance. On the same day, the Fayette County community of Connellsville also had a Pride festival. Washington’s Pride festival received the support of several businesses on Main Street, which flew rainbow Pride flags on the day of the event. That communities the size of Washington or Connellsville now host Pride festivals is indicative of how far the LGBTQA community has come since the Stonewall riots in New York 53 years ago this month. One day, festivals like these will likely be routine in many small communities, and no one will bat an eye.
If state governments are the laboratories of democracy, Charleroi Borough has lately been the laboratory for really wacky, ill-advised proposals. Earlier this year, council floated the idea of levying fines against some members for issuing a statement to the Observer-Reporter about a separation agreement between the borough and former manager Joe Manning. Now, Charleroi, with its new manager Matt Staniszewski at the helm, is exploring ways to “limit” right-to-know requests, claiming they have been inundated with them. But the simple fact is that Charleroi, or any other entity, cannot limit the number of records that may be requested or otherwise made available, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records. The notion of “limiting” right-to-know requests was swatted away by Melissa Melewski, legal counsel for the Pennsylvania News Media Association. She said right-to-know requests are protected speech under the First Amendment. “Local agencies can’t enact a policy that limits an individual’s right to petition their government under the Right-to-Know Law.” What’s so hard to understand about that?
A leader in the Washington community, Frances Vactor is remembered today for being a strong-willed advocate for people and causes she believed in. Last Saturday, Vactor, who died in 2003, was honored by the city in the renaming of Sixth Street for her. It will now be known as Frances Vactor Way. Her life was one of considerable accomplishment, with service as the president of the Washington branch of the NAACP, a board member of the LeMoyne Community Center, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the March of Dimes and manager of Washington High School’s cafeteria. Washington City Council member Ken Westcott explained, “This is for all the strong women in the community who stood up and did an excellent job.”
Study after study has shown that the presence of guns in a home is more likely to cause harm to friends or family than repel intruders. So what makes some lawmakers believe that funneling more guns into schools will increase the safety of students and staff? Doug Mastriano, a state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, says he wants to introduce legislation that would allow school personnel to carry weapons to school, as long as they have a concealed carry permit and take a firearms course. However, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the union that represents teachers and other school employees, is strongly opposed. Rich Askey, PSEA’s president, sensibly pointed out, “The problem we have right now is a direct result of people bringing guns into schools. The last thing we need is more firearms in our classrooms and hallways, creating even more opportunities for students and staff to be injured or killed.”