MISS: Fewer and fewer Americans alive today remember the presidency of John F. Kennedy, and the hopes that the optimism and glamour of Camelot could somehow be restored if another Kennedy reached the White House. For the first time in more than 40 years, a member of the Kennedy clan has become a declared presidential candidate, but it has generated barely a whimper of interest, and deservedly so. Robert Kennedy Jr. has said he is challenging President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, even though he has never held elected office before. And while he has done commendable work as an environmental activist over the course of his career, Kennedy has in recent years become a crank. He has peddled conspiracy theories and spread misinformation about vaccines, earning the condemnation of members of his own family. Predictably, he also spoke out against the COVID-19 shots that have done so much to prevent serious illness and death. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Huffington Post that because of Kennedy and other anti-vaxxers sowing doubts about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, “you had to watch children suffer and occasionally die. That is Robert Kennedy Jr.’s legacy.”
