Robbin Fisher could have ended up like many homeless or kinless individuals and unceremoniously laid to rest in a pauper’s grave. The 61-year-old U.S. Army veteran was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 51 in Jefferson Hills last month and died in a nearby hospital shortly after. But rather than letting his final farewell be carried out in anonymity, John Fabry, director and owner of the Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home in the Fayette County community of Fairchance, provided a burial service for Fisher at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township. Fabry’s own father suffered debilitating injuries in World War II, so he tries to help veterans receive dignified send-offs when they are without family, or those families lack the resources for a service and a burial. Fabry explained, “I feel you have to try to do something to help people, and I believe veterans are a good cause. If you help people on one end, God helps you on the other end.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription