U.S. Sen. John Fetterman made headlines last week when his office revealed he had checked into Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. Studies have found that depression is common among adults who have suffered strokes, as Fetterman did last year, and, according to a statement, Fetterman has struggled with depression intermittently throughout his life. Fetterman is not the only U.S. senator who has admitted to dealing with depression – Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, said she has experienced depression, and gave a speech on the Senate floor about it in 2019. Also, Fetterman is hardly alone when you look at the United States as a whole. Several studies have found that about 10% of Americans suffer from depression, with rates increasing among young adults and teenagers. Fetterman’s admission will, perhaps, lead others to seek help. Akin Olla, an opinion writer for The Guardian, pointed out, “Every day, millions of depressed Americans go to work, and the country wouldn’t function without them. ... Fetterman seeking treatment should not trigger calls of incompetency. Instead, it should trigger empathy and questions of how we can ensure others can seek the help they need.”
