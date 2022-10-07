Vote 2

We’ve heard a lot about crime this campaign season, and it remains a perennial issue. Overall crime rates are, in fact, higher in the United States than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, but still well below rates in the 1980s and 1990s. A recent article on The Conversation website revealed some good news about crime that has not received much attention – the number of bank robberies has been declining across the country. Right now, such robberies are the lowest they have been in a half-century. Jay L. Zagorsky, a clinical associate professor at Boston University, theorizes a move to a cashless economy could be part of the reason bank robberies have dropped, along with the fact that there are fewer banks to rob and that crooks have moved on to cybercrimes and other types of offenses. We all need to be vigilant against scammers of all varieties in today’s world, but at least tellers and other bank personnel can breathe a little easier.

