We recently noted that, for the first time ever, more Americans are smoking marijuana than tobacco, which reflects marijuana’s growing acceptance and more relaxed laws surrounding the drug. However, the investigative news site Spotlight PA pointed out this week that laws in Pennsylvania are extremely vague when it comes to protecting workers who use medical marijuana, and some employees have been fired when they have tested positive for the drug even when they were not impaired. Others have been denied jobs because they use medical marijuana, or been denied unemployment benefits when they’ve been fired. There are 400,000 medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania, so this is not a small slice of the population. Business groups, including the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, have asked lawmakers for clarity on this issue. As marijuana becomes more a part of mainstream American life, a rethink of workplace policies when it comes to its use are in order.

