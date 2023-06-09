HIT: As Pride Month gets underway and Washington hosts its second-ever Pride festival this weekend, a poll released earlier this week showed the extent to which LGBTQ people have won acceptance within American society. A Gallup poll found that 71% of Americans believe same-sex marriage should be legal. That matches the number who supported same-sex marriage last year, and demonstrates a level of acceptance that would have been tough to imagine two decades ago, when ballot questions seeking to ban same-sex marriage were cropping up in states around the country. To understand how rapidly public opinion has evolved on this issue, a June 2006 survey by the Pew Research Center found that just 33% of respondents supported same-sex marriage, and 55% opposed. Gallup reports that more than 50% of Americans have consistently supported same-sex marriage since the early 2010s. In the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that overturned Roe vs. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas alluded to the possibility of revisiting the decision that made same-sex marriage legal in 2015. With a strong majority of Americans comfortable with same-sex unions, it’s hard to believe that putting it in the legal crosshairs would be a popular move.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Prosperity operator wins all three Radiosport categories
- GM bets on enhancing Meadows experience
- Moving out and moving on
- Fruition Bowls and Brews offers healthy and affordable food
- From the editor: what do you want to be when you grow up?
- Giving back: New nonprofit hosting community outreach event
- Hits and Misses
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.