MISS: Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, issued a warning this week about social media use among young people, and it likely wasn’t a surprise among parents or guardians who have been paying attention – social media can cause real harm. Murthy wrote that “our children have become unknowing participants in a decades-long experiment,” and urged that researchers dig into how exactly using social media affects them. While noting that social media can help forge connections, it can also be a venue for inappropriate content and rampant cyberbullying. Teens use a lot of social media – the surgeon general’s report said one-third of them are on social media almost constantly – and close to 40% of children aged 8 to 12 use social media, even though the required age to use Twitter, Facebook and other sites is 13. The report also said young people are missing out on some exercise and sleep because of social media. The American Psychological Association has recommended that parents keep a close eye on how their teenage children are using social media, and given the surgeon general’s report, that advice seems more sound than ever.
