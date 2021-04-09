A poll released in late March by NBC News and Morning Consult contained a disturbing finding – 26% of those who are part of the Generation Z cohort, which includes those aged 25 and younger, have said they are not interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The reasoning? They believe their parents and grandparents are out of danger since they have received shots, their lives have largely gone on as they did before the pandemic, and if they catch the coronavirus, it won’t affect them all that much. This is extremely short-sighted. We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated in order to reach the herd immunity point where the virus has no one left to infect. Above all, there’s no guarantee that young adults will emerge from COVID-19 unscathed if they catch it – there have been all too many twentysomethings who have died after contracting the virus, or who have to deal with severe symptoms for months. Let’s hope the members of Generation Z who are resisting the vaccine have a change of heart.
In the 18 years that the “Unabomber” waged a sporadic terror campaign against university and technology professionals, his identity remained a mystery that proved to be stubbornly hard to solve. Investigators were eventually led to Thedore Kaczynski, who was living in a remote Montana cabin, because of his writings. James R. Fitzgerald, an instructor at California University of Pennsylvania, was one of the investigators on the case. To mark the 25th anniversary of Kaczynski’s arrest, Fitzgerald is donating the papers he accumulated in the investigation to Cal U. They will eventually be digitized and available for scholars to peruse. They will undoubtedly prove to be a valuable tool for those seeking to understand the times in which Kaczynski committed his crimes and help prevent such monstrous acts from happening again.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved a bill this week that would make daylight saving time permanent and bring an end to the shifting of the clock in March and November. Sure, no one enjoys losing an hour of sleep when we “spring forward,” or the slightly jet-lagged feeling that follows for a couple of days. But let’s also consider what we would lose if we make daylight saving time permanent: In the winter, the sun would not rise until well after 8 a.m., meaning people would be traveling to work and children would be boarding school buses or walking to school in the dark. There was talk in the 1970s of making daylight saving time permanent, but it was the prospect of children starting their day with stars still in the sky that led to a drop in support. Given the trade-offs involved, perhaps the best option is maintaining the status quo and dealing with the disruptions of changing our clocks twice a year.
The San Francisco Board of Education became a national laughingstock a couple of months back when it announced it would be renaming 44 schools within the district because the names of those schools had been linked in some way to oppression or racism. The move gave loads of ammunition to critics of “woke” culture, because among the figures the school board deemed oppressors or racists were Dianne Feinstein, who is currently one of California’s two U.S. senators, and Abraham Lincoln. Yes, the very same Lincoln who signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Apparently to spare themselves any further aggravation or potential litigation, the school board has decided to back away from the renaming effort. Given all the challenges confronting school districts in the age of COVID-19, the board almost certainly has better things to do with its time and energy.