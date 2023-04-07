HIT: The world had endured a tumultuous year by the time Christmas Eve rolled around in 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy had been assassinated. France had been shut down due to an uprising in May. The Vietnam War raged on. The Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia, ending a period of political liberalization in the Eastern bloc nation. But on that Christmas Eve, all the commotion here on Earth was stilled by the breakthrough of man traveling around the moon. The Apollo 8 mission was the first time a spacecraft manned by human beings left low Earth orbit. They circled around the moon 10 times before returning home, laying the groundwork for the moon landing that happened the following July. Now, 55 years later, the world is enduring its share of strife again, but we soon may be able to unite around another moon mission – NASA announced this week that the Artemis II mission will send astronauts around the moon again, with a projected date near the end of 2024. It will lay the groundwork for a return to the moon sometime shortly thereafter. Harrison Schmitt, a former astronaut and U.S. senator who traveled to the moon on the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, pointed out, “We’re about three generations away from any experience with human beings being in deep space, and that’s probably the most important part of the mission.” We hope another moon mission will go some way toward uniting us again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.