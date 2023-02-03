Food Bank 1

Stories about parents and spectators getting into fist-flying melees at K-12 sporting events have, unfortunately, become all too common. But what makes the report about a brawl that broke out at a middle school basketball game in Vermont stand out is the fact that one of the participants died shortly after the incident. It hasn’t yet been determined whether 60-year-old Russell Giroux of Alburgh, Vt., succumbed due to an injury he sustained in the brawl, or if his death was due to unrelated causes. One official was quoted in The Washington Post that it wasn’t clear why the fight started, that it mostly consisted of adults and “there was one parent who had blood all over their face.” Ugly events like these underscore the need for students, administrators, coaches and, yes, parents, to step back, take a deep breath, and realize what scholastic sports should be about – physical fitness and working with others on a team, learning to win gracefully and, yes, learning how to lose gracefully. Whether a team, or a particular player, is successful or not should take a back seat to these goals. Participating in a sport should be another means to prepare a student for adulthood, and they can come to realize that they’ll win some and they’ll lose some.

