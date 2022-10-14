While Pennsylvania Western University reported an increase in freshman enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year, it also reported an overall 11% decline in enrollment. The newly configured institution pulls together the campuses of California, Edinboro and Clarion universities, and that merger was carried out in the face of declining enrollment and increasing costs. News of the enrollment decline could not have been reassuring for officials with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), but they say it is in keeping with national trends. They also have pointed out that they are putting together programs that will lure prospective students onto campus who have opted to join the workforce. It will take time to see if those programs work, but it does appear that PASSHE officials are willing to aggressively confront falling enrollment numbers and figure out a way to stop the slide.
Vietnam veteran Rick Black’s dream to honor military members and first responders has become a reality. The Waynesburg man believed in the importance of recognizing the heroes whose sacrifices and courageous acts go unnoticed far too often. A staunch supporter of projects to recognize veterans, Black died last year before he could see the plans through. His daughter, Stacey Marshall, was among those who picked up where he left off, and brought the five-day Tribute to Heroes event to Greene County. Ongoing through Sunday at the county fairgrounds, the event includes a traveling tribute from World War I to present day, and an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Also included in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. Black hoped the event would help people learn more about their country, and give them an opportunity to see the things they may not otherwise, said his daughter. He also hoped to inspire others to love the United States in the same way he did. We encourage people to go to the fairgrounds to learn and love the way Black envisioned.
If you are hoping to know the results of all of the races in next month’s midterm election before going to bed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you’re likely going to be disappointed. The final tally is likely to be delayed by at least a couple of days. Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state, pointed out in an online press conference Tuesday that “this delay does not mean anything nefarious is happening,” and results are likely to be delayed simply because counting mail-in ballots will take time. So far, there have been more than 1 million requests for mail-in ballots, and counties will not be able to start counting them until 7 a.m. on Election Day. It would take an act of the Legislature for counting mail-in ballots to start sooner, and lawmakers should approve that so voters can know as soon as possible who will be representing them in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.
Pittsburgh has a host of top-flight museums, such as the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Senator John Heinz History Center and the Frick Art and Historical Center, and it is adding another museum to the list this weekend. The Moonshot Museum is opening its doors on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday. Designed to make the idea of space exploration and the technology behind it more accessible, the museum’s centerpiece is a wall of glass that will allow visitors to watch lunar landers being built before they are launched to the moon. With any luck, the museum will help inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology. It is continuing to look for volunteers and seek donations, and additional information is available at moonshotmuseum.org.
