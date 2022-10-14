While Pennsylvania Western University reported an increase in freshman enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year, it also reported an overall 11% decline in enrollment. The newly configured institution pulls together the campuses of California, Edinboro and Clarion universities, and that merger was carried out in the face of declining enrollment and increasing costs. News of the enrollment decline could not have been reassuring for officials with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), but they say it is in keeping with national trends. They also have pointed out that they are putting together programs that will lure prospective students onto campus who have opted to join the workforce. It will take time to see if those programs work, but it does appear that PASSHE officials are willing to aggressively confront falling enrollment numbers and figure out a way to stop the slide.

