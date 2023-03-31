HIT: When Joe Tuscano first entered the newsroom at the Observer-Reporter, Jimmy Carter was still president, “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Caddyshack” were in movie theaters, Paul McCartney’s “Coming Up” and Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” were topping the charts and the most recent winners of a World Series were the Pittsburgh Pirates. Almost 43 years after he started his career at the O-R, Tuscano is retiring. Throughout his long tenure at the newspaper, there have been tremendous changes in the media landscape, both in the region and nationally, but Tuscano has been reliably dedicated and versatile. He has covered everything from University of Pittsburgh football to high school track and field, with high school wrestling being a particular specialty. Readers have been served well by Tuscano’s efforts, and the time he will have for relaxation is richly deserved.

