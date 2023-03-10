As we have noted on this page before, the amount of litter that is strewn along local roads is unsightly and makes a horrible impression on people passing through the region. It bothered Fern Sibert sufficiently that she decided to do something before her children came for an Easter visit nine years ago. She recently told the Observer-Reporter, “I was embarrassed because Jefferson Avenue and Jessop Exit ramp looked like dump trucks just dumped their load there. I called my friend and said, these exit ramps need cleaned up. It was knee-deep against the fences. It was terrible.” She still leads local highway beautification efforts and has recently started the ABC Promise Partnership. The initiative encourages people to send bags full of clean plastic caps to Green Tree Promises, LLC, so that they can be recycled and used to make picnic tables and park benches. Sibert said the goal is for five tables and 150 benches to be made for Washington County from the plastic caps. Sibert summed up this admirable endeavor this way: “Cleaning up the streets, that’s where my passion is. Washington County belongs to all of us. It’s our home. My biggest goal is to get litter off the highway.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Connellsville earns diversity award for high female participation in computer science
- Words for grief
- Something old, something new, something borrowed, something brewed
- From the editor: the heart of Waynesburg
- Chamber Spotlight: network and grow with the Greene County Chamber of Commerce
- New shops, eateries now open for business in Waynesburg
- Pittsburgh Opera announces 85th season
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.