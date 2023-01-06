Political junkies were transfixed this week by the spectacle of Kevin McCarthy being denied the speakers’ chair in the U.S. House of Representatives by hardliners in the Republican caucus. It was the first time in 100 years that the election of a House speaker went beyond one ballot. But as the hijinks and wrangling proceeded on Capitol Hill, the state Houses in Pennsylvania and Ohio were choosing speakers who display an interest in compromise and governing. In Pennsylvania, the very closely-divided chamber chose Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who says he will lead his colleagues as an independent. State Rep. Tim O’Neal, the North Strabane Republican, helped broker the deal that made Rozzi speaker. Rozzi had the support of all Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans. O’Neal said Rozzi will offer “an independent voice and an independent mind...I think that’s what the people asked for. I think that’s what people want.” In Ohio, state Rep. Jason Stephens, a moderate Republican, pulled off an upset victory against a candidate on the far right. These developments offer some hope that sanity will prevail and extremism will be sidelined in both states.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription