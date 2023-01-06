Political junkies were transfixed this week by the spectacle of Kevin McCarthy being denied the speakers’ chair in the U.S. House of Representatives by hardliners in the Republican caucus. It was the first time in 100 years that the election of a House speaker went beyond one ballot. But as the hijinks and wrangling proceeded on Capitol Hill, the state Houses in Pennsylvania and Ohio were choosing speakers who display an interest in compromise and governing. In Pennsylvania, the very closely-divided chamber chose Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who says he will lead his colleagues as an independent. State Rep. Tim O’Neal, the North Strabane Republican, helped broker the deal that made Rozzi speaker. Rozzi had the support of all Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans. O’Neal said Rozzi will offer “an independent voice and an independent mind...I think that’s what the people asked for. I think that’s what people want.” In Ohio, state Rep. Jason Stephens, a moderate Republican, pulled off an upset victory against a candidate on the far right. These developments offer some hope that sanity will prevail and extremism will be sidelined in both states.
