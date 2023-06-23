MISS: It’s widely acknowledged that students across the spectrum lost ground in academic and social development as a result of the pandemic, and that reality was borne out in test results released this week by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). On tests in math and reading administered to 13-year-olds, scores reverted back to 1990 levels, and reading scores returned to 2004 levels. The tests showed the lowest-performing students suffered the greatest losses, according to the test results. Another disturbing finding: 31% of students said they never or hardly ever read for their own enjoyment, a 9% jump in a four-year span. In-person learning was lost in the last three months of the 2019-20 school year and most of the 2020-21 school year in most of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite its necessity, we’re finding that online learning was no substitute for in-person instruction. In response to the test results, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said it would take “years of effort and investment” to lift test scores, underscoring the long-range impact the pandemic will have.
