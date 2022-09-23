During an interview with Scott Pelley on “60 Minutes” last Sunday, President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Indeed, it does seem that the larger public has decided not to fret too much about it anymore – masks are few and far between even in crowded public places, and those who have been vaccinated and boosted can feel some sense of comfort that contracting COVID-19 will likely not kill them or put them in the hospital. Nevertheless, the pandemic isn’t over. The average count of new cases in the United States is about 60,000 per day, enough to fill a stadium. There are also 400 people still dying each day from COVID-19. As The Washington Post reported earlier this week, the president’s seemingly off-the-cuff remark could end up complicating efforts to nudge more Americans into getting booster shots, and for the Biden administration to get additional funding to combat the coronavirus.

