So far, 18 states across the country have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and it’s an idea whose time has come. By doing so, the commonwealth would be able to regulate its sale and reap the revenue that would result. Also, several reliable studies have shown that, in general, marijuana is less harmful than alcohol or tobacco. Pennsylvania took a step in the direction toward legalizing marijuana earlier this week when the state Senate’s law and justice committee held a hearing on the issue. It will reportedly be the first of several, looking at all sides of the issue. State-level Democrats have been the most outspoken advocated for legal pot, but some Republicans are also starting to come onboard. The legislative wheels will almost certainly grind slowly, but if it has bipartisan support, don’t be surprised if recreational marijuana eventually becomes the law in Pennsylvania.
Burnout among health-care professionals is a very real problem as we approach the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic next month. Thankfully, $1.5 million has been set aside to help health-care and similar professionals cope with the long-term stressors associated with the pandemic. Waynesburg University is one of only two institutions in Pennsylvania to receive the grant, and is partnering with community leaders, health-care organizations, first responders and private practices to address the issue. As part of the workforce resiliency program, a series of online training is being developed to help support workers in health-care fields, and is expected to launch in June. “The goal of this program is to have a healthy workforce so it’s ready to support the rest of our communities,” said Dr. Michelle Steimer, associate professor of counseling at the university.
We were heartened by the show of support to the Common Ground Teen Center and its newly formed Banned Book Club. Spurred to action by a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Maus,” the young adults formed the club where they will read and discuss titles erased from many curriculums nationwide. In less than an hour after posting the club’s Amazon Wish List on social media, nearly three dozen books were purchased and on their way to the Teen Center. “Teens, they thrive on trying to figure out the world, and reading is part of that,” said Mary Jo Podgurski, Teen Center director. “The process of becoming a wise adult is figuring out how to understand what is written. Denying young people access to words denies that process.”