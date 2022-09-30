The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano might charitably be described as “unconventional” and not-so-charitably described as “inept.” Perhaps the primary marker of his campaign’s ineptitude is its decision to thumb its nose at local media outlets around Pennsylvania. Reporters and editors have been left in the dark when the candidate has made appearances in their communities, and the campaign has been hostile to reporters when they have attempted to ask questions. Conservative columnist Salena Zito has said she was told by Mastriano’s campaign that he would not be made available for an interview until she wrote “something nice” about him. Ignoring the mainstream media, and the coverage it could give him, seems to be malpractice for a campaign that is, from all accounts, starved for cash, and is running behind Democrat Josh Shapiro in one recent poll by 13 points. It also raises questions about whether Mastriano is truly interested in being a governor for all Pennsylvanians, or just those who agree with him.

