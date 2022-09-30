The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano might charitably be described as “unconventional” and not-so-charitably described as “inept.” Perhaps the primary marker of his campaign’s ineptitude is its decision to thumb its nose at local media outlets around Pennsylvania. Reporters and editors have been left in the dark when the candidate has made appearances in their communities, and the campaign has been hostile to reporters when they have attempted to ask questions. Conservative columnist Salena Zito has said she was told by Mastriano’s campaign that he would not be made available for an interview until she wrote “something nice” about him. Ignoring the mainstream media, and the coverage it could give him, seems to be malpractice for a campaign that is, from all accounts, starved for cash, and is running behind Democrat Josh Shapiro in one recent poll by 13 points. It also raises questions about whether Mastriano is truly interested in being a governor for all Pennsylvanians, or just those who agree with him.
Supervisors in South Strabane Township recently raised some eyebrows when they turned down a request last month by the Cracker Barrel restaurant at Trinity Point for a liquor license transfer. The restaurant chain, known for its home-style comfort food, is slowly adding a limited alcohol menu to its locations, and stressed that it is not aiming to become a sports bar. The supervisors balked, though, arguing that serving alcohol at a restaurant that people visit after church on Sunday would not be appropriate. But it was never the supervisors’ business to determine Cracker Barrel’s image or what should be on its menu, and it sensibly reversed course this week and approved the transfer. Of course, South Strabane was likely facing an appeals process that it would lose, so it was for the best that it cut its losses, saving everyone time and money.
To be honest, the single-use plastic bags that we stuff our groceries in are undeniably convenient. They don’t tear the way old brown paper bags did, and they’re handy when you’re loading and unloading your groceries from a vehicle. The downside, though, is those plastic bags are bad for the environment – they live on for ages in landfills, and litter our landscapes. Giant Eagle has eliminated the plastic bags at its stores in the Cleveland area and in Erie, and will be getting rid of them at its Pittsburgh locations in the months ahead. A Giant Eagle spokeswoman said the company recognizes its responsibility “to help provide our families with a clean environment.” Reusable bags will be replacing the plastic bags, and they will be available at an affordable five cents each. Shoppers who use government-funded assistance will not be charged for the bags. It’s something shoppers will have to get used to, but will benefit us all in the end.
Compared to other countries, the United States has been dilatory when it comes to combating climate change. Certainly some of this is driven by a belief that it will not be too much of a bother for us. Of course, that can be easily refuted, because we are feeling the impacts of a changing climate right now. That was emphasized by a recent report that found weather-related power outages are becoming more common, and Pennsylvania is among the states that has experienced the most power outages caused by severe weather. This means there could be more instances of the power being out for long stretches of time, with refrigerators and air conditioners not functioning, businesses grinding to halt, and a whole range of additional consequences. To prevent future calamities, we need to shore up our electrical grid systems and, even more importantly, get serious about combating climate change.
