MISS: Health outcomes tend to be worse in rural communities than in urban areas, and certainly part of the reason for this is spotty access to health care services. A March of Dimes report last year identified Greene County as one of six counties in Pennsylvania that could be classified as a maternal health desert, and a hearing last week before the Center for Rural Pennsylvania highlighted additional issues in rural health care across the commonwealth. According to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, members of the bipartisan legislative agency were told by experts and professionals working in the field that rural hospitals in the commonwealth are having a hard time with recruiting and retaining doctors, nurses and other health care providers. They are also struggling financially, fueled in part by low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. Jeannine McMillan of the Center for Population Health, a nonprofit that serves Somerset and Cambria counties, said there was a lack of both mental health providers and primary care physicians in those communities. Reforming the system and getting resources to rural communities for health care should be high atop the priority list of legislators and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.
Latest News
- Pirates host the Reds in first of 3-game series
- Struggling to trust my daughter's father
- Hits and Misses
- OP-ED: Privacy vs. Safe streets: Hard choice
- LETTER: Biden has destroyed political cooperation, healthy race relations
- Washington the right 'destination' for new candy store
- Citizens Library hosts music, dance programs
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.