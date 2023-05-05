MISS: In 2020, Washington County Prothonotary Laura Hough was allowed to use the LexisNexis database so she could send civil court documents, but Hough is accused of using the database for searches “beyond the scope of its official purpose,” as it was put in an Observer-Reporter story last week. In December, Hough’s access to LexisNexis was terminated after it was found that she went searching for information on prominent political figures in Washington County, including the three commissioners, as well as Lawrence Tabas, the Philadelphia attorney who is the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party. Hough was not directed by the county court to use LexisNexis, which can be used to unearth an individual’s credit history, financial details and driver’s license records. Hough claims it’s all part of a campaign season “hit piece,” but did not say why she used LexisNexis to, it seems, fish around for information that is none of her business. Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan put it this way: “This is a terrible invasion of privacy and misuse of the office.”
