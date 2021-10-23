Off-year elections tend to be marked by high levels of apathy and low levels of turnout, largely because there are no marquee races on the ballot. Candidates are not duking it out for the presidency or to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. But, make no mistake, these little-noticed elections can have big-time consequences.
Voters are being asked to choose who will be judges, and who will hold municipal and school board offices, among other things. In Washington County, they are also being asked whether the county should move forward with a commission that would review all aspects of county government, from whether certain departments should be streamlined, term limits should be imposed or whether the county should change its current form of government and adopt a home-rule charter like the one in place in Allegheny County. A study of this type was last undertaken 20 years ago, and we believe it is time for a fresh look on how well Washington County’s government is serving its 200,000 residents.
And it’s important to note that what voters are being asked to approve is a study. Nothing more, nothing less. Opponents of the ballot question have been putting up signs around Washington County urging a no vote against “home rule” on Nov. 2. This is a blatant distortion of what is on the ballot. If a commission comes back with a recommendation that the county scrap its current form of government and adopt a home-rule charter, it would allow the county to shape its government as it sees fit. It could put an executive in charge who reports to a county council, like in Allegheny County or, it could go in another direction. But a vote on that would come later. Before that would occur, residents would have plentiful opportunities to offer input and comment.
It is also possible, however, that a commission would conclude that Washington County’s government is running relatively well as it is currently structured and only minor tweaks are needed.
Along with the commission, voters will be asked to choose 11 members of the nonpartisan commission, should it be approved. There are several impressive candidates in the field who hold, or have held, leadership positions in the county and know it well.
As Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan put it, “If the citizens vote in favor of a voter-elected government study commission, the commission will only recommend to the voters of Washington County what changes, if any, should be made. Let me stress, the government study commission does not make changes in our government structure. They suggest changes, or not, and the voters will decide again.”
Neither residents who believe Washington County government is a well-oiled machine nor those who believe county government is due to be shaken up have anything to fear from a government study commission. We live in an age of deep partisanship, of course, but the value of such a review should be apparent no matter where you fall on the political spectrum.