Some psychologists have pinpointed Jan. 24 as the most depressing day of the year, thanks to the dark days, frequently crummy weather and New Year’s resolutions that begin to fall by the wayside amid the demands of day-to-day living.
The month does, however, contain National Polka Dot Day, National Hot Sauce Day, International Sweatpants Day and Strawberry Ice Cream Day, so clearly all hope should not be abandoned.
Seriously, though, January is also National Radon Action Month. It’s being given that designation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to raise awareness of the dangers that radon can pose in our homes, schools, businesses and other buildings.
According to the EPA, radon gas results from the natural decay of uranium that is found in various types of soils. It’s radioactive, but in the outdoors, it’s nothing to worry about – trace elements can be found in the air and pose no real risks to humans. But radon can pose a problem when it seeps into dwellings through cracks in a foundation or other means. It’s odorless and colorless, so everyone can go about their business without any kind of knowledge that it’s there. But the presence of radon over the long-term can have deadly consequences – it’s estimated that 21,000 Americans die each year from lung cancer that is caused by radon, more than those who die in fires or as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
It’s estimated that close to 40% of homes in Pennsylvania have elevated levels of radon, and that 1,400 people die as a result of radon in the commonwealth every year. Also, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation in the presence of radon in the soil. Despite this, there is not a requirement that schools be tested for radon. It would cost about $1,500 per building – a relatively small expense when it comes down to it – and an additional $3,000 to $10,000 to fix it. Bills have been introduced in the Legislature that would require testing, but they have not gone anywhere because of cost considerations.
On the other hand, radon detection kits for homes are widely available and inexpensive. Experts suggest that homes be tested every two years or so. It’s also recommended that radon testing happen in the winter, when homes are sealed up. If high levels of radon are detected, cracks should be sealed, and then a radon mitigation system installed, which includes a vent pipe and a fan. It pushes the gas outside the home.
Admittedly, testing for radon is something that would be all too easy to forget – we all have many demands on our time and attention, and if you can’t see or smell something, it’s easy to just forget about it. But, in this season of resolutions, getting a radon test done in the weeks ahead could be one of the healthiest decisions anyone could make in this new year.
