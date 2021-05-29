Memorial Day will be observed Monday.
And after this past year of sacrifice and loss, paying respect at the burial place of those whom we have lost should take on even more meaning.
Memorial Day is the special day to honor those who died while serving our country.
But for many, it also is a time to remember family and friends we have lost.
Will you visit the burial place of your passed family members and friends?
Will you take time to thank, remember or just think about the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom?
Will you truly take time to observe Memorial Day?
Too many of are too busy in today’s world.
Too many of us neglect the gravesites of our loved ones.
Too many of us take our military members and veterans for granted.
So if you go to a cemetery on this day, flowers or some item of remembrance is appropriate. Perhaps do a little weeding to clean up the grave. Place an American flag for passed veterans.
Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May. We are asked to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
This year, consider adding remembrance of those we’ve lost to this awful pandemic.
There are many.
It should not – cannot – be just another day.