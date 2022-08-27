20220106_loc_abert gallatin bus.jpg

Courtesy of Dr. Jason Hutchinson

Students are returning to classrooms across the region.

Even if you are at an age where you’ve already attended a couple of class reunions, it’s still possible to feel a twinge of melancholy when you see back-to-school sales in stores, or when you see the blinking lights of a yellow school bus on a street early on a warm August morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription