In his first term in Congress, Republican Guy Reschenthaler has looked after the needs of his constituents in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, working to address issues that have plagued this region in the past – and also working on matters that could impact our way of life in the future.
In the two years since he first arrived on Capitol Hill, Reschenthaler has generated headlines for his support of President Trump, but he has demonstrated a commendable interest in issues that stretch beyond partisan boundaries. He has been a member of the China Task Force, an effort led by House Republicans to try to blunt threats from China and its rising influence in the world.
To that end, Reschenthaler has spoken out against unfair trade practices that have harmed American industries and have led to the dumping of cheap steel into the American marketplace. For years, steel dumping from countries including China has impacted jobs and families in our region and throughout the tri-state area. Reschenthaler is working to address that.
Reschenthaler also has co-sponsored legislation that would help defend American academic institutions from intellectual property theft, with China being one of the worst offenders on that score, along with Russia and Iran. With major research universities in his district or just beyond its boundaries, this is an issue of importance to our region.
While in Congress, Reschenthaler also has been a prime mover behind legislation that would clear the records of people that have committed minor criminal offenses. Similar legislation has been approved in Pennsylvania and, if it is approved on a federal level, it would wipe away offenses like marijuana convictions that can dog people for decades and prevent them from landing jobs.
The 37-year-old South Hills native has also co-sponsored legislation that would help protect the health needs of pregnant women that are incarcerated, and help public safety officials who experience job-related trauma.
Perhaps most importantly, Reschenthaler will help to continue developing policies and regulations that will allow the natural gas industry in our region to grow while also protecting our environment. He will stand with the president to make sure our region is heard and represented in Washington as discussions continue concerning America’s energy future.
A former magistrate and state senator, he was part of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General Corps while serving in Iraq. Reschenthaler has a mix of life and legislative experience that makes him the right choice on Nov. 3.
With fellow Republican Pat Toomey opting not to run for reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022, Reschenthaler has been mentioned as a potential replacement. Whether he eventually ascends to a higher office or not, Reschenthaler has forged a career that is worth following. We endorse him for reelection on Nov. 3.