State legislators appear to have reached a consensus that Pennsylvania, which long has been a major player in determining the winners of presidential elections, finally will become a player in the primary process that selects the nominees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Snarky siblings and micromanagers
- Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest in Canonsburg celebrates 25th anniversary
- City of Asylum hosts Pittsburgh International Literary Festival
- Broadway, television stars to headline premiere of new musical in St. Vincent College
- GO! List 9-14-23
- Warriors Rock concert to honor veterans at Wild Things Stadium
- WPA to present 'Hello, Dolly!' next weekend in Youngwood
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.