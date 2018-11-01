“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
- Fred Rogers
Over the past few days, we’ve seen plenty of helpers working in the face of tragedy.
Unfortunately, we saw the worst in humanity when a gunman barged into the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 congregants and wounding two others. But not long after, we saw the best in humanity and the best Pittsburgh has to offer.
City police officers were on scene in minutes, with four officers injured in separate shootouts with the suspect. Their quick response and bravery likely prevented the gunman, who espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric on various social media platforms, from inflicting more damage at other locations. Soon after, officers from across the region had converged onto the scene to offer any assistance.
Numerous City of Pittsburgh medics brought their ambulances to the scene to render aid, but that meant they weren’t available to help with other medical calls. Suburban ambulance services filled the gap, bringing their own teams to respond to calls in the city if needed.
Meanwhile, people living in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood – a historically Jewish community that has become one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse areas in the Pittsburgh region – began coming together to help the families and friends who lost loved ones in the massacre.
Reports soon emerged of neighbors helping the police officers who were working long hours, offering reporters to use their bathrooms and even some families bringing food to the city’s police and fire detachments in Squirrel Hill.
But that kindness extended well beyond Squirrel Hill.
With the help of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, several groups raised nearly $200,000 to help pay for funeral expenses for all of the victims.
Wasi Mohamed, the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, offered to help the Jewish community in any way, even if it meant standing guard outside of their synagogues during services or going grocery shopping for families of the deceased.
Elsewhere, an unknown person left flowers on the car of every person who was visiting the Jewish Community Center in Scott Township Monday afternoon. It was a small gesture, but one that spoke volumes to love and acceptance.
During dark times, Americans usually come together. Pittsburghers are doing just that in what has been described as the darkest time in the city’s history.