IOC Thorpe

Associated Press

This is an undated photo of Jim Thorpe in a baseball uniform. Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon – nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.

If you’re traveling through Carbon County in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, you might end up in the oddly named borough of Jim Thorpe.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription